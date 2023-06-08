EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking about the various scheme of PM Narendra Modi's government, Jaishankar said that PM Garib Anna Yojana provided food to 80 crore people in the country which is the entire population of Europe and North America. "PM Jan Dhan Yojana benefited 40 crore people which is the entire population of Europe, Aawas Yojana benefited 15 crore people which is the entire population of Japan," he added. Jaishankar further said that the people of this country have elected a Prime Minister who can provide food to the whole of Europe and America. He also said that the Prime Minister can provide financial support to Europe, provide homes to Japan, change the cooking habits of Germany and provide electricity connection to the whole of Russia. S Jaishankar Offers Prayers at Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Delhi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Can Provide Food to the Whole of Europe and America

#WATCH | PM Garib Anna Yojana provided food to 80 crore people in the country which is the entire population of Europe and North America, PM Jan Dhan Yojana benefited 40 crore people which is the entire population of Europe, Aawas Yojana benefited 15 crore people which is the… pic.twitter.com/zP6D0eum12 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)