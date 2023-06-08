External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishanakar on Thursday offered prayers at Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Delhi. A video of EAM Dr S Jaishanakar offering prayers at Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Delhi has gone viral on social media. The 47-second video clip shows Dr S Jaishanakar offering prayers at the Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in the national capital. S Jaishankar Makes Scathing Attack on Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him 'Habitual Offender of Criticising India' in Foreign Countries (Watch Video).

Dr S Jaishanakar Offers Prayers in Delhi

#WATCH | External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishanakar offered prayers at Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tchwaqv31H — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

