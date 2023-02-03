Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of legendary filmmaker K Vishwanath. "Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The actor-director passed away late Thursday night in Hyderabad at the age of 92. K Vishwanath Dies At 92, Legendary Actor-Director Passed Away in Hyderabad.

K Vishwanath Dies:

