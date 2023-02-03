In what is a tragic news to fans of South Cinema, veteran filmmaker and actor K Vishwanath passed away in Hyderabad. He was 92. The legend in Telugu cinema has not only made movies in Tollywood but also in Hindi cinema, while have also acted in Tamil Cinema as well. Rest in Peace, Sir! Telugu Director Sagar aka Vidya Sagar Reddy Dies at 70.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)