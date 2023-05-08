Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered condolences on the demise of renowned Bengali author Samaresh Majumdar. "Shri Samaresh Majumdar will be remembered for his contribution to Bengali literature. Various aspects of the society and culture of West Bengal have beautifully emerged in his writings. my condolences to his family. Om shanti," PM Modi tweeted in Bengali. Majumdar died on Monday at the age of 79. The award-winning writer passed away in the evening around 5:45 pm. Parkash Singh Badal Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Former Punjab CM, Calls Him Colossal Figure of Indian Politics.

PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences:

শ্রী সমরেশ মজুমদার বাংলা সাহিত্যে তাঁর অবদানের জন্য স্মরণীয় হয়ে থাকবেন । তাঁর লেখনীতে পশ্চিমবঙ্গের সমাজ ও সংস্কৃতির বিভিন্ন দিক সুন্দরভাবে ফুটে উঠেছে। তাঁর পরিবারের প্রতি রইল আমার সমবেদনা। ওঁ শান্তি । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)