Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to console the passing away of Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture with the late SAD leader and said that he was extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. "He was a colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times," he added. Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab chief minister and SAD leader passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Badal was 95. Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Former Punjab CM Passes Away at 95 After Prolonged Illness.

He Was a Colossal Figure of Indian Politics

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)