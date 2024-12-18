A man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Wednesday, December 18. The victim was identified as Satpal and he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. According to the police, one of the accused has been detained. "Some information was received that a person was shot by some people who were on motorcycles. The police also reached the spot, and after their arrival, the person was immediately taken to the hospital and later referred to Moradabad. Unfortunately, he passed away on the way. The police were told that a person named Kanesh and another individual were involved. The deceased had personal disputes with them. The police have already detained one of the individuals," Sambhal SP Krishan Bishnoi said. Sambhal Temple: 3 Damaged Idols Found Inside Well, Days After Bhasma Shankar Temple’s Reopening (Watch Videos).

Man Shot Dead by 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants in Sambhal

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: SP Krishan Bishnoi says, "Some information was received that a person was shot by some people who were on motorcycles. The police also reached the spot, and after their arrival, the person was immediately taken to the hospital and later referred to… pic.twitter.com/HcMkWEAhL4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)