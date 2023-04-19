Indian Film Director Vivek Agnihotri has come out in support of legal status to same-sex marriage in the country. On Centre's response on gay marriage he said that "NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same sex marriage should be normal, not a crime." Same-Sex Marriages: Supreme Court Says No Data From Government To Indicate It Is ‘Urban-Elitist Concept’.

'Same Sex Marriage Not Urban Elitist Concept': Vivek Agnihotri

NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive,… https://t.co/M4S3o5InXI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 18, 2023

