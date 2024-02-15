National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma is set to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali region on February 19, 2024 during her two-day visit to West Bengal. She will also be holding a meeting with Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal. Meanwhile, in its fact-finding report from Sandeshkhali, the NCW stated that it had received unsettling accounts from women of pervasive fear and institutionalised abuse at the hands of police and Trinamool Congress members. Sandeshkhali Violence: ‘If You Have Tears, This is the Time to Shed Them’ Says West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Calls Incident ‘Ghastly Shocking’ (Watch Video).

Rekha Sharma to Visit Violence-hit Sandeshkhali on February 19

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma to visit Sandeshkhali on 19th February, during her 2-day visit to West Bengal. She will also be holding a meeting with Chief Secretary of West Bengal and DGP West Bengal. — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

