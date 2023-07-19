In yet another Seema Haider-like case in Uttar Pradesh, a woman from Bangladesh travelled to India to marry her lover in Moradabad whom she met on Facebook. According to news agency ANI, the Bangladeshi woman, Julie, came to Moradabad to marry Ajay. Following the marriage, the couple flew to Bangladesh after Julie allegedly lured Ajay under the guise of renewing her visa. Later, Julie sent distressing photos of of Ajay soaked in blood to his mother. Subsequently, Ajay's mother approached the police and requested them to bring her son back. The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Case: Pakistani Woman, Her Indian Lover Questioned by UP ATS, Leave Office in Separate Vehicles After Interrogation (Watch Video).

Bangladeshi Woman Julie Visits India To Marry Lover in Moradabad After Meeting Him on Facebook:

