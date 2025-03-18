Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who illegally entered India in 2023, and her husband Sachin Meena have welcomed a baby girl. Advocate AP Singh confirmed that Seema gave birth at Greater Noida's Krishna Hospital at 4 AM on March 18, with both mother and child in good health. This marks Seema’s fifth child but Sachin’s first. The couple, who met while playing PUBG, made headlines for their cross-border love story. In December last year, they had revealed Seema’s pregnancy in a viral video. Their journey from online gaming to marriage and now parenthood continues to draw public attention. Seema Haider Gets Pregnant: Pakistani Woman Residing in India Shares Pregnancy News With Partner Sachin on Social Media (Watch Video).

Seema Haider, Sachin Meena Welcome Baby Girl

VIDEO | Here's what advocate AP Singh, the legal counsel of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, said on the couple becoming parents to a baby girl on Tuesday. Seema Haider, who hails from Pakistan, had illegally entered India in 2023 and settled in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh with… pic.twitter.com/TB4BgEJMpB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)