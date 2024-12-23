Seema Haider, a Pakistani national residing in India, took to social media on December 23 to share the exciting news of her pregnancy. In a video posted online, Seema and her partner Sachin expressed their joy and excitement about the new chapter in their lives. The couple currently resides in Rabupura village, Greater Noida, where Seema has been living with Sachin. The video captured the couple's heartfelt announcement, and both seemed elated as they shared their happiness with their followers. Seema’s journey in India has attracted significant attention, and this recent development adds another chapter to her story. Seema Haider Beaten by Husband Sachin? Alleged Deepfake Videos of Pakistani Woman Showing Injury Marks Go Viral, Police Say Clips Are AI-Generated.

ग्रेटर नोएडा: पाकिस्तानी सीमा हैदर ने प्रेग्नेंसी की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो शेयर कर दी। वीडियो में सीमा और सचिन दोनों नजर आए और अपनी खुशी जाहिर की। सीमा हैदर फिलहाल सचिन के साथ ग्रेटर नोएडा के रबूपुरा गांव में रह रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/C8TMbjB0dh — Nidhi Yadav🇮🇳 ॥ धन्योऽस्मि भारतत्वेन ॥ (@Nydhyadav) December 22, 2024

