Swati Maliwal, Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday, issued notice to Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register FIR in the matter of sexual harassment case of women wrestlers. In her letter, Maliwal said that the wrestlers have complained to the Commission that they have given a written complaint to Delhi Police two days back; however, their FIR has not been registered yet. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged: Accused Harish Chandra Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Swati Maliwal Issues Notice to Delhi Police

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register FIR in the matter of sexual harassment case of women wrestlers. They have complained to the Commission that they have given a written complaint to Delhi Police 2 days…

— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

