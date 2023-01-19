Harish Chandra, who molested DCW chief Swati Maliwal and later dragged her when her hand got stuck in his car's window last night, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Earlier in the day, the 47-year-old accused was arrested by the Delhi police after he molested Maliwal and dragged her near AIIMS Delhi bus stop. His car was also impounded. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged: NCW Seeks Report From Delhi Police Within Two Days.

