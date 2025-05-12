Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday, May 12, after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). During his speech, PM Modi warned Pakistan against terrorism. "Today is Buddha Purnima, lord Buddha showed us the path of peace. Shaanti ka maarg bhi Shakti see hokar jata hai," PM Modi said during his address. PM Modi praised the bravery and unity of all the citizens and ended the speech with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Full Freedom Given to Indian Army To Wipe Out Terrorists Under Operation Sindoor; We Salute Armed Forces, Intelligence Agency and Scientists’ (Watch Video).

‘Shaanti Ka Maarg Bhi Shakti Se Hokar Jata Hai’

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | In his address to the nation, PM Modi says, "Today is Buddha Purnima, lord Buddha showed us the path of peace. 'Shaanti ka maarg bhi Shakti see hokar jata hai'..." pic.twitter.com/7uiZWGsgwX — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

PM Modi Ends Speech With 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

#WATCH | During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I once again want to salute the Indian Armed Forces. I also bow to the pledge of every Indian to stay united. Bharat Mata ki Jai." pic.twitter.com/XNB8yDC9eo — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

