Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation for the first time since the start of Operation Sindoor, which was initiated after the barbaric April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. During his address, PM Modi said that Indian Army has been given full freedom to wipe out the terrorists hiding in the Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). "We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari bekano, betiyo ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai," he said. PM Modi also acknowledged efforts by the armed forces, intelligence agencies and scientists. "We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists," PM Modi added. Pakistan’s Mirage Aircraft Shot Down During Operation Sindoor, Indian Military Shares Video of Debris.

PM Modi Asserts Full Freedom to Indian Army

#WATCH | During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya… pic.twitter.com/egWxXfF1Vg — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

PM Modi Salutes Armed Forces, Intelligence Agencies, and Scientists

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | In his address to the nation, PM Modi says, "We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists...." pic.twitter.com/gzjEBjvwOC — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

