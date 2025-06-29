The Uttar Pradesh police recently arrested a self-styled godman for threatening to blow up Shahjahanpur railway station. The self-styled godman was identified as Baba Dharmveer. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that Baba Dharmveer had threatened to blow up Shahjahanpur railway station with a bomb. However, after the call, the accused was arrested from a temple. Cops said that the self-styled godman consumed bhang and made the threat call under its influence. UP Road Accident: 3 Killed After Speeding Tanker Runs Over Group Standing by Roadside in Shahjahanpur, Driver Flees After Crash.

Baba Dharmveer Arrested for Threatening to Blow Shahjahanpur Railway Station

