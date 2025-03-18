In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a boat carrying devotees capsized at Mata Tila Dam in Shivpuri. Accoridng to news agency ANI, the boat capsized at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri. A total of seven people including three women are said to be missing while eight people have come out safely. "They were going to Siddh Baba temple. Search and rescue operation is underway," Aman Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri, said. Jabalpur: Saree-Clad Woman Performs ‘Tantrik’ Rituals in Middle of Road in Madhya Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Boat Capsizes in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh | A boat carrying devotees capsized at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri. Seven people are missing, including three women. Eight people have come out safely. They were going to Siddh Baba temple. Search and rescue operation is underway:… — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)