A video going viral on social media shows a woman performing "tantrik" rituals in the middle of the road in Madhya Pradesh. The incident is said to have taken place at Deen Dayal Chowk in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. In the viral clip, a saree-clad woman is seen standing in the middle of the road and performing "tantrik" rituals. The video has raised several questions about the superstitious practices observed in the country. The 20-second clip also shows a bottle containing a "red" substance being placed nearby as the woman goes on performing the ritual. Jabalpur Medical College Doctors Allegedly Served Food Cooked With Bathroom Tap Water, Viral Video Sparks Outrage.

Woman Performs 'Rituals' In Middle of Road in MP

