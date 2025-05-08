Residents of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir experienced air raid sirens and a complete blackout late on May 8 amid rising tensions along LoC with Pakistan. This came as Pakistan launched loitering munitions targeting Jammu. Heavy shelling is already in progress at the International Border at Samba, Akhnoor.

Sirens Heard in Akhnoor

#WATCH | Sirens being heard in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eiGdyj14Tq — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

