Indian railway train set on fire by protesting job aspirants over CBT 2 exam date and result. Earlier on Wednesday, Railway Ministry has decided to suspend (NTPC) Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 exams of Railway Recruitment Board in wake of students' protest.

"We want to tell the students that they should not get influenced by anyone, and not damage govt property. A committee has been formed by the govt to look into the matter", said Aditya Kumar, SSP Gaya.

Situation under control now. They have set it (coach/train) on fire, we have identified some of them: Aditya Kumar, SSP Gaya pic.twitter.com/iI2HtR3ySh — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

