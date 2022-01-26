Railway Ministry has decided to suspend (NTPC) Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 exams of Railway Recruitment Board in wake of students' protest. Railways has also formed a committee which will listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. After listening from both sides committee will submit its complete report to the railway.

Railway Ministry stays examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 of Railway Recruitment Board in wake of students' protest. A committee has been formed to listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. It will give a report to the Ministry: Ministry of Railways — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)