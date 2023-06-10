Congress on Saturday shared a viral video of BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on social media. In the video the Union Minsiter can be seen threatening a journalist named Vipin Yadav. Vipin Yadav claims to be working for Dainik Bhaskar in Amethi. Congress claimed that Vipin Yadav has been sacked from service for questioning Smiti Irani. Congress Shared the video, saying "Smriti Irani ji is threatening the journalist. The idea is to call the owner and eat the job. It seems that the journalist must have asked - when will we get sugar for Rs 13? Or when will the price of gas cylinder be reduced? Or why are you silent on the atrocities with daughters? When she could not answer, she came down on threat. Smriti Irani ji because you wanted to understand – this is not love." However Dainik Bhaskar refuted such claims, it said "The journalist named Vipin Yadav who is claiming that he is a reporter of Dainik Bhaskar (DB Corp) is wrong. There is no permanent journalist of Dainik Bhaskar working in this constituency of Amethi Lok Sabha. Here Dainik Bhaskar gives news from its stringer network." Smriti Irani 'Threatens' Reporter in Amethi, Says Congress; Union Minister Hits Back - Watch Video to Know What Actually Happened.

Watch Video: Congress Shares Video of Smriti Irani Arguing With Journalist

Dainik Bhaskar Says There is no Permanent Journalist of Dainik Bhaskar Working in Amethi Lok Sabha

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी और एक पत्रकार के बीच बहस का जो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, उसमें विपिन यादव नाम को जो पत्रकार खुद का दैनिक भास्कर (डीबी कॉर्प) का रिपोर्टर बता रहा है, वह गलत है। अमेठी लोकसभा के इस क्षेत्र में दैनिक भास्कर का कोई स्थायी पत्रकार कार्यरत नहीं… https://t.co/Aas2240oUr — Dainik Bhaskar (@DainikBhaskar) June 9, 2023

