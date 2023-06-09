A video of Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani allegedly threatening a reporter is going viral on social media. The 1-minute 19-second video clip shows the BJP leader allegedly threatening a reporter from Dainik Bhaskar. While having a conversation with the journalist, Irani is seen threatening the reporter of complaining to the owners of Dainik Bhasker for reportedly "insulting" the people of her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi. After the video went viral on social media, Congress claimed that Irani threatened the reporter. Responding to the allegation, Smriti Irani took to social media to issue a clarification. The Amethi Lok Sabha MP said that she made a request to the reporter. "You can bear the insult of the people of Amethi, I cannot," Irani said while hitting back at the Congress party. Smriti Irani Takes Jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' Remark, Asks 'Does That Mohabbat Compel You to Seek Outside Intervention Against Your Own Democracy' (Watch Video).

BJP Leader 'Threatens' Reporter in Amethi

Conversation between Amethi Lok Sabha MP Smriti Irani and reporter from Dainik Bhaskar. At one point in the conversation, Irani "thretens" reporter of complaint to Dainik Bhasker owners for allegedly "insulting" people of her Lok Sabha constituency. pic.twitter.com/fvOZQElTSO — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 9, 2023

Smriti Irani Issues Clarification

हे दिव्य प्राणी धन्य हुँ पुनः दर्शन पाके।अमेठी की जनता से बदतमीज़ी ना करें ये अनुरोध था जो शायद आप ना समझें । आप अमेठी की जनता का अपमान सह सकते हैं , मैं नहीं । जहां तक सवालों का विषय है तो बतायें पूर्व सांसद से कब डिबेट करनी है ? चीनी क्या आटे दाल का भी भाव बता दूँगी 🙏 https://t.co/qxkV1UqBcF — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)