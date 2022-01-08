Border Security Force (BSF) soldier guard international border in Jammu and Kashmir in harsh weather conditions and freezing temperature. Soldier dedicatedly performing their duty of vigilantly guarding the international borders. Temperature constantly clocking zero to minus degrees has failed to divert jawan's attention.

PRO Udhampur in a tweet said, "No easy hope or lies Shall bring us to our goal, But iron sacrifice Of body, will, and soul. There is but one task for all One life for each to give Who stands if Freedom fall?"

No easy hope or lies Shall bring us to our goal, But iron sacrifice Of body, will, and soul. There is but one task for all One life for each to give Who stands if Freedom fall? pic.twitter.com/X3p3nxjxqE — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2022

