In a shocking incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, at least 7 were killed after they accidentally fell into a waterbody in Nellore. As per reports, the incident took place during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu rally in the state. As per reports, Naidu's party Telugu Desam Party had undertaken a roadshow in Nellore when the incident took place. After the incident took place, Naidu stopped his speech. After the incident, the party said that it will provide financial assistance of R 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of How and When the Food Bowl of South India Was Formed.

Check Tweet:

Tragedy strikes at @JaiTDP's roadshow by @ncbn in Nellore. At least 7 killed as people accidentally fall into a waterbody. Heavy crowding at the roadshow which has now been called off, reports @sudhirjourno pic.twitter.com/JFIlz9W5mw — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) December 28, 2022

Watch Video:

Over Seven People Dead

