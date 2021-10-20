New Delhi, October 20: Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram, will remain in jail as the Supreme Court today set aside 2 weeks furlough granted to him. Narayan Sai is a rape convict. The furlough was granted by Gujarat High Court. The Gujarat government challenged the furlough in the Supreme Court which held that the furlough can be granted only after stipulated number of years of sentence have been served.

Supreme Court sets aside 2 weeks furlough granted to rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram. A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud allows the plea of the Gujarat government challenging the June 24 order of the High Court granting a two-week furlough to Sai pic.twitter.com/ZIZGUtwtWH — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

