Suryapet: Burglars Take a Soft Drink Break Before Stealing Gold, Silver and Cash in Telangana, Video Goes Viral

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In a bizarre theft that has gone viral, burglars in Telangana's Suryapet district turned a house break-in into what looked like a relaxed hangout session. The incident occurred in Kodad while homeowners Nagesh and Madhavi were away in Khammam. According to reports, the thieves broke into the house, helped themselves to cool drinks from inside, and then calmly carried out the theft. They allegedly escaped with around 60 tolas of silver, 15 grams of gold and cash. A video of the incident has gone viral. The unusual detail of the burglars pausing to enjoy refreshments before stealing valuables has left locals shocked and amused in equal measure. Car Theft Caught on Camera in Gurugram: Thieves Tow Away SUV Using Another in Haryana, Video Goes Viral.

Thieves Sip Soft Drinks, Steal Gold and Cash in Telangana

😱Thieves in Kodad, #Suryapet district #Telangana turned a burglary into a chill party! While couple Nagesh & Madhavi were travelling to Khammam, the assailants broke into their house, drank cool drinks and calmly walked away with 60 tolas of silver, 15 grams of gold & cash. pic.twitter.com/IIbxxxmqCQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 5, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Siraj Noorani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).