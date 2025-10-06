A shocking incident of early morning theft has shocked Gurugram. On Friday, October 3, unidentified miscreants used an SUV to tow away a parked vehicle around 3:15 AM. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the video has since gone viral. According to the reports, the thieves first tried to start the car. But when they failed, they brought another SUV to tow the vehicle away. Police have launched an investigation. In September, the Delhi police arrested a 30-year-old proclaimed offender wanted in 16 vehicle theft cases across Gurugram, Nuh, and the Capital city. The accused, Zahid, a resident of Jhimrawat village in Nuh, was shot in the leg after firing at the police while attempting to flee. ATM Robbery in Gurugram: Cash Worth Over INR 10 Lakh Stolen From Axis Bank ATM on Delhi-Jaipur Highway Without Physical Damage to the Machine; Probe On.

Thieves Tow Away SUV Using Another in Haryana's Gurugram

गुरुग्राम में कार चोरी । स्टार्ट नहीं। हुआ तो बांध कर ले गए 😊 pic.twitter.com/B9AQ9CIed0 — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Narendra Nath Mishra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

