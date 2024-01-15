Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff took part in the cleanliness drive of the oldest Ram temple in Mumbai on Sunday, January 14. A video of Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff cleaning the temple has surfaced on social media. Many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and celebrities from all walks of life have been participating in the cleanliness of temples across India in the run-up to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. PM Narendra Modi Mops Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik, Urges Everyone to Run Cleanliness Drive in Temples and Pilgrimage Areas (Watch Video).

Amruta Fadnavis, Jackie Shroff Take Part in Cleanliness Drive of Oldest Ram Temple

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Amruta Fadnavis wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis & Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff took part in the cleanliness drive of the oldest Ram temple in Mumbai. (14.01) pic.twitter.com/mhdkzcNB5x — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

