Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former princess of Jaipur Diya Kumari has claimed the land on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to the erstwhile Jaipur royal family. Kumari further said that she has documents that back the claim that the land belonged to her family.

Check Tweet:

Rajasthan | As per documents with us, property (Taj Mahal) on that land was a palace & Shah Jahan captured it as they ruled back then. The land belonged to Jaipur royal family (erstwhile) & we have got the documents that it belonged to us: BJP MP Diya Kumari on Taj Mahal row pic.twitter.com/Nv9kD7tyAs — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)