At least ten people were injured when a government express bus collided with a local government bus near the Virudhachalam area in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu today. The high express bus from Salem was heading towards Chidambaram, and the government bus was going towards Virudhachalam from the Edayur area. Virudhachalam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. A video from the location has surfaced on social media. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Two Dead After Car Plunges Into Coleroon River on Trichy National Highway (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Bus Accident:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | At least 10 people injured when a government express bus collided with a local government bus near Virudhachalam area in Cuddalore district today. The high express bus from Salem was heading towards Chidambaram and the government bus heading towards… pic.twitter.com/9utYPpHJcv — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)