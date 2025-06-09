Two cooks sustained injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded in the canteen of a government school in Lingavadi, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred during food preparation today, June 9, triggering panic among students and staff present on the campus. Both injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The blast also damaged kitchen utensils and other canteen property. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the news agency IANS has shared a video of the aftermath showing officials inspecting the site. Virudhunagar Blast: Fire Erupts After Explosion at Firecracker Unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Videos).

LPG Cylinder Blast Injures 2 Cooks at School in Tamil Nadu

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu: A gas cylinder exploded in the canteen of a government school in Lingavadi injuring two cooks. Both were hospitalized. Utensils were destroyed. Officials inspected the site; police are investigating pic.twitter.com/PLNNi0AR0q — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025

