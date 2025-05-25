A massive explosion rocked a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Saturday, triggering a fierce fire. Fire tenders were swiftly rushed to the spot as thick plumes of smoke billowed from the factory premises. Videos shared by news agencies ANI and PTI show authorities battling the flames, and the explosion can be heard amid chaos unfolding around the site. The cause of the explosion is yet to be confirmed, and further details are awaited. Emergency services remain on-site to bring the situation under control. Kovilpatti Fire: Blaze Erupts at Match Factory in Tamil Nadu, Firefighters Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Tenders Rushed as Blast Hits Firecracker Unit in Virudhunagar

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: A blast reported at a firecracker unit in Virudhunagar earlier today. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4)#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/eB5HP3d4TQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2025

Sivakasi Factory Blast Triggers Massive Fire

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi city in Virudhunagar district. Fire tenders have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/3DAB13G6fe — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

