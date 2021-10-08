After Tata Sons win the bid to acquire national carrier Air India, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons released a statement in which he writes, "At the Tata group, we are delighted to be declared as the winner of the bid for Air India. This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our group to own and operate the country's flag bearer airline, It will be our endeavor to build a world-class airline which makes every Indian proud. On this occasion, I would like to pay tribute to J.R.D Tata, pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish."

Here is the Statement:

Statement from N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, on winning the Air India bid. #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/OOdY1aVi0y — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) October 8, 2021

