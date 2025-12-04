Renowned sitarist and Grammy-nominated musician Anoushka Shankar has called out Air India after her sitar was severely damaged during a recent flight. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video showing the damage and said she was heartbroken and shocked, noting that her instrument had never been harmed in over ten years of travel with other airlines. Shankar revealed she had used special protective cases and even paid extra handling fees, yet her sitar arrived broken. She emphasised that the sitar isn’t just a musical instrument but holds deep emotional and cultural value. The artiste urged airlines to treat musicians’ instruments with more care. As of now, Air India has not responded to the incident. Grammy Awards 2026: Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Charu Suri and Siddhant Bhatia Shine in Grammy Nominations; India’s Musical Legacy Resonates on Global Stage (View Post).

Anoushka Shankar Shares Video on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushka Shankar (@anoushkashankarofficial)

