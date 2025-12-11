A woman has claimed that Air India staff brutally harassed her at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh recently. Sharing a video on Instagram, the passenger, identified as Avani Rathore, said that an Air India staff member snatched her boarding pass at the airport. She also claimed that she was denied boarding without any explanation. "He threatened to call security and harassed me publicly. He even tried to snatch my phone when I tried recording this", she added. Rathor further said that the staff member stopped when she told him she was live. The incident occurred when she was not allowed to board the flight. While travelling from Indore to Mumbai, Rathore was denied boarding despite checking in her luggage. She alleged that an Air India staff member told her that she could not board the flight and snatched her boarding ticket. "I ran after him asking for an explanation. He threatened to call security on me and kept walking away. I was running across the airport, calling out to him, completely humiliated and harassed by him," she said in a post on LinkedIn. In the end, the woman said that she was allowed to board after fellow passengers supported her and stood by her.

Woman Claims Air India Staff Harassed Her at Indore Airport

Video of the Incident Showing the Woman Passenger's Ticket Being Snatched Goes Viral

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

