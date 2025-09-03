RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has set social media buzzing after a video of him dancing on Patna’s newly inaugurated Marine Drive went viral. Fresh from completing his 16-day Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Tejashwi was seen joining local reel creators in light-hearted fun, mimicking Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Bollywood steps and grooving to the Bhojpuri number “Lalu bina chalu Bihar na hoi.” Sharing the clip himself, Tejashwi said it was an impromptu moment while driving with his nephew from Singapore. The performance, cheered on by young artists, highlighted his attempt to connect with Bihar’s youth—promising to rise above caste and religion while building a new Bihar. ‘FIR Se Nahin Darte’: Tejashwi Yadav Hits Back at BJP After 2 FIRs Filed Against Him for Alleged Comments Against PM Narendra Modi.

Tejashwi Yadav Turns Reel Star on Patna’s Marine Drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejashwi Yadav (@tejashwipdyadav)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)