A road accident in Arempula mandal of Khammam district claimed the life of a young man as his car veered out of control and collided with a tree. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the car speeding down the road before losing control and crashing into the tree at 12:47 pm on March 6. The video, now viral on social media, depicts the harrowing moment when a motorcyclist narrowly avoids being struck by an out-of-control car. Unfortunately, the driver of the car succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. Telangana Road Accident: Couple Flung into Air and Thrown into Nearby Field after Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike While Overtaking; Cyberabad Police Shares Video.

Speeding Car Loses Control and Rams Into Tree

