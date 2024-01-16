Cyberabad traffic police has shared a shocking video on X, (formerly twitter) showing a speeding mini truck hitting a bike while trying to overtake a lorry on a bend road. A couple riding the motorcycle was flung in the air and thrown into the field following the accident. However, the mini truck driver doesn't stop to check on the injured and flees the scene after the collision. Taking cognisance of the matter Cyberabad police posted the video on social media platform and wrote, "under no circumstances should overtaking be done at a turn or where the oncoming traffic is not clearly visible". Telangana Road Accident: Four of Family Killed in Mishap After Autorickshaw Collide With Car in Mahabubabad.

No vehicle shall overtake on a bend or corner or at any obstruction of any kind resulting in the road ahead not being clearly visible. మలుపు వద్ద లేదా ఎదురుగా వచ్చే ట్రాఫిక్ స్పష్టంగా కనిపించని చోట ఎట్టిపరిస్థితుల్లోను ఓవర్ టేకింగ్ చేయకూడదు. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/oKHL7xAa2C — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) January 16, 2024

