A shocking incident has come to the fore from Telangana where an angry mob was caught on camera thrashing a 26-year-old Dalit man. The incident took place in Devanoor village of Vikarabad district. Reportedly, the assaulters identified themselves as lord Shiva devotees. In the video, the men are seen beating the youth mercilessly as police watch silently. A case has been registered against 9 persons in connection with the matter. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Held by Hair and Dragged Outside Temple in Bengaluru; Video Goes Viral.

Dalit Man Thrashed by Angry Mob:

A 26-year-old Dalit man was beaten up by Shiva devotees in the presence of policemen. The incident happened in Devanoor village of Vikarabad district in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/GZ9wLOV3YP — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) February 2, 2023

