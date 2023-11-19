In a shocking incident reported from Thane’s Mumbra, a youth was stabbed and left bleeding on a busy road after dispute over money. The disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Though the incident took place on a busy road, no one came to the rescue of the youth who was attacked when the aggressor stabbed him with a knife randomly and suddenly. Police have launched a probe into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped, Stabbed to Death in Private Hostel in Kanpur, Video Shows Blood Split All Over Room.

Man Attacked in Thane

