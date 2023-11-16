In a shocking incident, a woman who was working as a caretaker in a private hostel in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur was raped and stabbed to death. Cops had earlier said that the woman lost her life due to excessive blood loss during her periods. Video from the spot shows blood spilt all over the room where the incident took place. The mattress on the bed is also soaked in blood. The accused has been arrested and is currently in police custody. Kanpur Shocker: Man Refuses to Have Sex With Lover's Friend, Gets Attacked and Bitten on Private Parts.

Kanpur Crime

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)