The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is being taken to the police station after which he will be taken for a medical test. Mutt seer is likely to be formally arrested after this procedure. The case was registered against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru by the Mysuru city police after a complaint was filed on behalf of two minors. Following this, he was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, being taken to police station after which he will be taken for medical test. He is likely to be formally arrested after this procedure.

