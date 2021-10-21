The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that the COVID-19 pandemic will drag on until 2022 due to vaccine inequity as several poor countries have not received vaccines against the deadly infectious disease. As per reports, Africa accounts for just 2.6 per cent of doses administered globally.

