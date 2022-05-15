Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Badminton Team after India won the Thomas Cup 2022. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Indian badminton team has scripted history! He also said that the country is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! "Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons," PM Modi tweeted.

Check tweet:

