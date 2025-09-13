A shocking theft was reported at Punjab National Bank in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, after a youth escaped with a customer’s bag full of cash. The incident, which came to light through CCTV footage circulating on social media, occurred on Saturday. In the video, the accused, dressed in a blue T-shirt and black pants, is seen loitering inside the bank before spotting a bag placed under a table. Within half a minute, he discreetly picked it up and fled the premises without drawing attention. The victim later noticed the missing bag and informed the bank staff, following which a police complaint was lodged. The CCTV recording has been submitted as evidence, and police have launched an investigation to trace the accused. Highway Theft Case: Delhi Police Cracks Robbery Case Within 48 Hours, Recovers 6,000 kg of Stolen Copper Worth INR 55 Lakh; Truck Driver Among 4 Arrested.

Theft at Punjab National Bank in Betul

राजनीतिक क्रांति, भोपाल बैतूल न्यूज़ पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में दिनदहाड़े चोरी ग्राहक बनकर आया चोर, 30 सेकंड में उड़ाया रुपयों से भरा बैग बैतूल (मध्यप्रदेश)। जिले के पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में दिनदहाड़े बड़ी चोरी की वारदात सामने आई है। एक युवक ग्राहक बनकर बैंक में घुसा और कुछ देर pic.twitter.com/0ATq4tQP5q — Rajnitik Kranti (@RajnitikKranti) September 13, 2025

