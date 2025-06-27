At least 3 were killed after an old two-storey building housing migrant workers collapsed early this morning in Kodakara in Kerala's Thrissur on Friday, June 27. "The building housed 17 people at the time of the incident. Police and Fire Department are engaged in a rescue operation. The deceased have been identified as Rubal, Rahul and Alim from West Bengal, ANI reported, quoting Kerala Police as saying. The heavy downpour, coupled with strong winds, disrupted daily life by uprooting trees and toppling hoardings in several areas, including parts of the state capital. Minister of Public Education and Employment V Sivankutty has directed the Labour Commissioner to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident in which three guest workers died after a building collapsed in Kodakara, Thrissur and submit a report. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Idukki for Friday. Sudden Death in Idukki: Former District Police Chief KV Joseph Collapses During Morning Walk, Dies Aged 67.

Thrissur Building Collapse

