Idukki, January 10: Former Idukki District Police Chief KV Joseph passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning at the age of 67. He collapsed during a morning walk near St Mary’s High School, Arakkulam, and was rushed to a private hospital in Moolamattom, where he was declared dead. Known for his distinguished 36-year career in the police force, Joseph was a recipient of the President’s Gold Medal in 2009. Kerala: Temple Priest Dies from Severe Burns After Gas Leak Explosion in Thiruvananthapuram, Video Surfaces.

As per The Hindu report, Joseph is survived by his wife, Rosamma, and their children, Blesson K Joseph, Susan Rose, Roshan Rose, and Febin K Joseph. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the community, where he was widely respected for his service and leadership in the police force. Throughout his 36-year career, Joseph held various positions, including sub-inspector, circle inspector, and Dy SP, before retiring as the district police chief of Idukki. His dedication to duty earned him multiple accolades, including the Chief Minister’s Police Medal in 1993. Sudden Death in Kochi: 24-Year-Old Woman Collapses While Walking on Treadmill At Gym, Dies.

As per the report, on the fateful day, Joseph collapsed suddenly while walking near St Mary’s High School, a familiar route he frequented during his morning routines and died. The cause of his sudden collapse remains unclear. Joseph’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Sunday at St Mary’s Puthenpalli in Arakkulam at 11 AM.

