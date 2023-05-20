Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday released a tigress in Rajaji National Park's Motichur Range. A video of the tigress being released into the wild has gone viral on social media. The 24-second video clip shows the Chief Minister and the Union Minster releasing the tigress in Rajaji National Park's Motichur Range. After releasing the tigress, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "A female tiger has been released, this will become a milestone to bring balance in ecology and economy, protect environment & nature..." Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates ‘Shri Anna Mahotsav 2023’ at Hathibarkala (See Pics).

Tigress Released in Rajaji National Park's Motichur Range

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav release a tigress in Rajaji National Park's Motichur Range pic.twitter.com/V2GiCrz0gO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2023

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

#WATCH | "A female tiger has been released, this will become a milestone to bring balance in ecology and economy, protect environment & nature...": Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/tZa8DDLSBk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)